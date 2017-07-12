Minnesotans Chase and Brock Jurgensen are stars of the new DIY Network show "Rustic Renovations." (Photo: KARE 11)

BURNSVILLE, Minn. - Chase and Brock Jurgensen are taking their local business to prime time.

The brothers’ show, “Rustic Renovations,” premiered on the DIY Network on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. The Minnesota brothers gave us some tips on how to revamp your cabin without sinking your savings.

Tip number one, says Chase: “Something that you can do for less than a thousand dollars is look around, look at your cabinetry and your doors, paint them. If it's the '90s honey oak or just falling apart. Get some milk paint, sand them, stain them, whatever it is, then change the hardware. Go from brass to an oil-rubbed bronze and you'll be surprised how much that will change a room.”

Tip number two comes from brother Brock: “A good money-saving tip is to really look around your cabin, there’s boards up in the attic, there's some in the garage, use the wood around you. If you're going to remodel, then save that. If it's wall paneling, then you can change that into an easy coffee table or a countertop or even a bookshelf. Have an idea, use the wood that you have and have fun with it.”

And finally, spruce up old wood with a simple furniture wax.

You can check out all of the tips the boys have to offer by watching Rustic Renovations on the DIY Network at 8 p.m. CT. Or visit the DIY Network website for more information.

© 2017 KARE-TV