Student loan payback opportunities

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Student debt touches many families. 44-million Americans are paying off student debt, and some are missing out on savings.

Dan Ament, financial advisor with Morgan Stanley in Wayzata told our Sunrise audience the average 2016 college grad is now carrying $37,172 in debt, with average montly payments of $371.

Some common misconceptions are people who have refinanced loans once, and think they can't do it again.

Dan says in some cases, you can refinance and get a better rate. Check with your lender.

Another issue is credit scores. You don't need a perfect score to refinance a loan. Dan said there are plenty of opportunities for people who might have less than perfect, but still good credit ratings.

Finally- not every loan qualifies for forgiveness programs. Understand what kind of loan you have, and whether you can take advantage of student loan forgiveness programs. Never assume, ask your lender.

