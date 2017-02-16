'Day without immigrants' protest

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Eden Prairie resident dies after aide fails to plug in heart pump
-
Mpls. man shares his story of adoption
-
Cancer drug for dogs show promise for people
-
Land of 10,000 Stories: Cop and Homeless Veteran
-
Hastings to consider sex offender ordinance
-
Minneapolis revenge porn case in court
-
MN retailers Target, Best Buy meet with Trump
-
Florists hard at work for Valentine's Day
-
Motion to dismiss Castile case denied
-
AAA: Millenials are the worst drivers
More Stories
-
Mpls. man shot by Amtrak officer diesFeb 16, 2017, 7:21 a.m.
-
Businesses closing for 'A Day Without Immigrants' protestFeb 15, 2017, 4:52 p.m.
-
'Day Without Immigrants' planned for ThursdayFeb 15, 2017, 11:00 p.m.