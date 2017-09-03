#InjusticeOnAStick protesters march near Minnesota State Fair

Around 100 protesters marched and blocked traffic near the Minnesota State Fair Sunday afternoon. The #InjusticeOnAStick marchers held signs with the names of people killed by police in Minnesota. http://kare11.tv/2x3BHKo

KARE 5:08 PM. CDT September 03, 2017

