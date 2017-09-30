1 critically injured in Mpls. shooting

Police were called to the 2500 block of Penn Avenue North just before 7 p.m. Friday, on a report of a male lying in a parking lot with blood on the ground. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - One person was critically injured in a shooting in Minneapolis on Friday night.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Penn Avenue North just before 7 p.m. Friday, on a report of a male lying in a parking lot with blood on the ground.

Police located the male and determined that he had a gunshot wound to his head. He was brought to the hospital, where police say he is in critical condition.

There are no suspects in custody, according to Minneapolis police.

