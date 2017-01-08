1 dead, 1 injured in downtown Mpls. shooting

Photo courtesy Lewis Karpel.

MINNEAPOLIS - A man is dead after being shot early Sunday morning in downtown Minneapolis.



Minneapolis police officers heard gunshots at 2:19 a.m. in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. When they arrived at the scene they found a man and a woman who were both hit by gunfire.



Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene by Hennepin County Medical Center paramedics. The woman was transported to HCMC for non-life threatening injuries.



No arrests have been made at this time. Investigators are working with numerous witnesses at the scene, however, police say the victims are not cooperating with investigators.

"It is clear there continues to be an issue with violent people, often chronic offenders, who have access to weapons and use them without regard to police presence," said Police Chief Janeé Harteau. "I am concerned about the lack of adequate consequences and the increasing number of repeat offenders who continue to be the driving force behind our violent crime. We will continue to be aggressive in our response. I am allocating additional uniform and plain clothes officers in the warehouse district due to the violence.”

