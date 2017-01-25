1 dead, 3 burned in duplex fire

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Pregnant woman found murdered in Eagan
-
Land of 10,000 Stories: Hillbillies Ice Hole
-
U of M frat's 'The Bachelor' notes under investigation
-
Police investigate string of coffee shop robberies
-
Late morning weather 1-25-2017
-
Morning Weather 1-25-2017
-
Gov. Dayton faints during State of the State
-
Mpls. police officer charged with firing gun at car
-
Neighbors frustrated with Hwy. 169 traffic
-
St. Paul Winter Carnival, Crashed Ice preps begin
More Stories
-
Greenpeace protesters 'resist' Trump, climb crane in…Jan 25, 2017, 7:17 a.m.
-
At least 1 dead, 3 burned in duplex fireJan 25, 2017, 10:07 a.m.
-
MN-based Arctic Cat to be acquired in $247M cash dealJan 25, 2017, 9:48 a.m.