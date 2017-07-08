1 dead, 3 hurt after motorcycles collide in East Bethel

(Photo: KARE)

EAST BETHEL, Minn. – One person was killed and three were injured in a crash involving two motorcycles in East Bethel Saturday afternoon.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the two motorcycles were both headed north on Highway 65 at 184th Avenue NE when they came into contact and crashed at about 2:51 p.m.

Deputies say two adult male drivers and two adult female passengers were involved. One of the female passengers was pronounced dead at the scene. The other passenger and one of the drivers were flown to Hennepin County Medical Center, both in critical condition. The other driver was brought to Mercy Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office says it believes no one was wearing a helmet. It is not known if alcohol was a factor.

The incident is under investigation by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

