1 dead after Hwy. 169 construction accident

Police and medical personnel are at Highway 169 and Bren Road in Edina. (Photo: Lou Raguse, KARE 11)

EDINA, Minn. - A truck driver from Missouri died Monday after he was crushed by a 2,500-pound pipe at the Highway 169 construction site in Edina.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver, 38-year-old David Earl Hyde of Fulton, Missouri, was helping unload metal pipes at the site. When he unstrapped the load, one of the pipes rolled off the trailer and landed on him. Hyde was taken to HCMC where he later died from his injuries.

Confirmation now, that the truck driver in the 169 construction accident has died.



David Earl Hyde age 38 of Fulton, Missouri. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) February 20, 2017

The accident happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. at Highway 169 and Bren Road. The road has been under construction since late January.

Police and medical personnel are at Highway 169 and Bren Road in Edina. (Photo: MnDOT)

(© 2017 KARE)