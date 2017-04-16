1 dead after motorcycle hits cow

(Photo: Thinkstock)

ELMWOOD, Wis. - A Wisconsin man was killed when his motorcycle struck a cow near Elmwood, Wisconsin, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's department was called to the crash near the intersection of Cty Tk S and Cty Tk X in Rock Elm Township at about 8:49 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies say 56-year-old David Alan Kelch, from Arkansaw, Wisconsin, hit a cow in the roadway on his 2005 Honda motorcycle. Kelch was transported from the scene but was pronounced dead before reaching the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

