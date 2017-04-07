1 dead from 2-alarm fire in Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS - One person has died after a two-alarm fire in Minneapolis.
Authorities are on the scene of the fire, on the 4100 block of Beard Avenue South.
The Minneapolis Fire Department states the 1 and a half story home is fully engulfed.
They tweeted that the victim was pulled from the second floor of the home. Around 4:20 p.m., authorities confirmed the person had died.
Structure Fire- 4100 block of Beard Ave S. Lines laid. Searches in progress. 1 1/2 story home. Fully involved. Upgraded to a 2 alarm fire.— Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) April 7, 2017
1 victim located on the 2nd floor.— Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) April 7, 2017
Bulk of the fire is knocked down. Extinguishing hot spots and checking for extension. Conducting secondary searches for fire victims.— Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) April 7, 2017
