1 dead from 2-alarm fire in Mpls.

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 4:20 PM. CDT April 07, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - One person has died after a two-alarm fire in Minneapolis. 

Authorities are on the scene of the fire, on the 4100 block of Beard Avenue South. 

The Minneapolis Fire Department states the 1 and a half story home is fully engulfed. 

They tweeted that the victim was pulled from the second floor of the home. Around 4:20 p.m., authorities confirmed the person had died. 

 

 

 

 

KARE 11 is sending a crew and will have more information as it becomes available. 

