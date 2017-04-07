1 dead from 2-alarm fire in Mpls.

Fire officials say a victim was pulled from the second floor of the home. (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - One person has died after a two-alarm fire in Minneapolis.

Authorities are on the scene of the fire, on the 4100 block of Beard Avenue South.

The Minneapolis Fire Department states the 1 and a half story home is fully engulfed.

They tweeted that the victim was pulled from the second floor of the home. Around 4:20 p.m., authorities confirmed the person had died.

Structure Fire- 4100 block of Beard Ave S. Lines laid. Searches in progress. 1 1/2 story home. Fully involved. Upgraded to a 2 alarm fire. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) April 7, 2017

1 victim located on the 2nd floor. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) April 7, 2017

Bulk of the fire is knocked down. Extinguishing hot spots and checking for extension. Conducting secondary searches for fire victims. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) April 7, 2017

KARE 11 is sending a crew and will have more information as it becomes available.

