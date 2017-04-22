(Photo: Thinkstock)

1 DEAD IN CHISAGO CO. MOTORCYCLE CRASH - CHISAGO LAKES TOWNSHIP, Minn. - A motorcycle crash near Lindstrom, Minnesota left one man dead on Saturday afternoon, according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the crash at about 2:42 p.m., on Olinda Trail north of 270th Street in Chisago Lakes Township. Deputies attempted CPR when they arrived but it was not successful.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

The accident is under investigation by the Chisago County Sheriff's Office. The name of the victim will be released after family is notified.

