1 dead in Minneapolis apartment fire

Apartment fire on 1500 block of Park Avenue S in Minneapolis. Credit: Nate Anderson

MINNEAPOLIS - An apartment fire Friday night has killed one man and left a woman in critical condition.

The call come in just before 11 p.m and crews arrived to a three-story apartment building on the 1500 block of Park Avenue S with heavy fire coming from the front stairwell on the first floor.

Two residents jumped out of upper story windows as the Minneapolis Police and Fire Departments arrived to the apartment.

Apartment fire on 1500 block Park Avenue S in Minneapolis. Credit: Nate Anderson, KARE 11

Firefighters helped residents evacuate out of windows with ladders. The building is uninhabitable at this time and 20-30 residents are displaced. The Red Cross is currently helping 19 families. Firefighters were also able to reunite a pet cat with its owner.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

Apartment fire on 1500 block Park Avenue S in Minneapolis. Credit: Nate Anderson, KARE 11

