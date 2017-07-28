1 dead in Mpls. shooting

Minneapolis Police (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - One man is dead following a shooting in North Minneapolis Friday night.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., police responded to a 911 call on a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Plymouth Avenue North. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to HCMC where he later died of his injuries.

The victim's name will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Fourth Precinct officers and homicide investigators are canvassing the neighborhood tonight looking for witnesses.

No arrests have been made.

© 2017 KARE-TV