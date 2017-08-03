1 dead, others injured in crash on Hwy. 55 in Plymouth

One person is dead after a crash on Highway 55 at Northwest Boulevard. (Photo: MnDOT)

PLYMOUTH, Minn. - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 55 in Plymouth.

Authorities with the Plymouth Police Department and Plymouth Fire Department say the crash occurred around 2:46 p.m. Thursday at Highway 55 and Northwest Boulevard.

A passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several people were injured and transported to North Hospital via ambulance.

Eastbound Hwy. 55 was shut down at Interstate 494. The northbound lanes of Northwest Boulevard were also shut down at Hwy. 55. The roads have since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details were released.

