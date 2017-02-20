1 hospitalized after Hwy. 169 construction accident

Police and medical personnel are at Highway 169 and Bren Road in Edina. (Photo: Lou Raguse, KARE 11)

EDINA, Minn. - A Highway 169 construction worker was crushed by a 2,500-pound pipe Monday afternoon in Edina.

Police and medical personnel were called to Highway 169 and Bren Road shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Edina Police say at least one person was taken to HCMC for injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol is also on the scene investigating what they're calling a construction accident.

Police and medical personnel are at Highway 169 and Bren Road in Edina. (Photo: Lou Raguse, KARE 11)

Investigators were seen photographing a truck carrying the long, heavy pipes. A representative for Ames Construction tells KARE 11's Lou Raguse a worker was crushed by one of the 2,500-pound pipes while it was being unloaded. The worker's condition is unknown at this time.

Ames worker was crushed by 2500 pound pipe while unloading. Still not known if he survived, according to Ames official — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) February 20, 2017

MnDOT traffic cameras show the authorities at the site, which has been under construction since late January.

This is a developing story. Stay with KARE 11 for updates.

Police and medical personnel are at Highway 169 and Bren Road in Edina. (Photo: MnDOT)

(© 2017 KARE)