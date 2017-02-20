KARE
1 hospitalized after Hwy. 169 construction accident

Jay Knoll, KARE 4:37 PM. CST February 20, 2017

EDINA, Minn. - A Highway 169 construction worker was crushed by a 2,500-pound pipe Monday afternoon in Edina.

Police and medical personnel were called to Highway 169 and Bren Road shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Edina Police say at least one person was taken to HCMC for injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol is also on the scene investigating what they're calling a construction accident.

 

Investigators were seen photographing a truck carrying the long, heavy pipes. A representative for Ames Construction tells KARE 11's Lou Raguse a worker was crushed by one of the 2,500-pound pipes while it was being unloaded. The worker's condition is unknown at this time.

MnDOT traffic cameras show the authorities at the site, which has been under construction since late January.

This is a developing story. Stay with KARE 11 for updates.

