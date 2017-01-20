One injured in overnight shooting in Brooklyn Center

Police investigate an overnight shooting Saturday in Brooklyn Center.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn - Brooklyn Center police are looking for the shooter who injured a man early Saturday morning.

Police say a single gunshot was fired just after 1:00 a.m. near the intersection of 49th Avenue and Brooklyn Blvd. in Brooklyn Center.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man with a single gunshot wound. The injury is said to be non-life threatening.



Police say the victim was also involved in a crash, but they're not sure at this time if the crash happened before or after the shooting.

The shooting happened at the city limits of Brooklyn Center and Minneapolis. Detectives from both police departments are currently working on the case.

