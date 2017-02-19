1 injured in Cottage Grove fire

(Credit: Cottage Grove Fire Dept.)

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. - Officials say one person was injured and several people treated for smoke inhalation after an overnight garage fire.

Firefighters were called to the 8000 block of Jensen Ave. S. just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

The Cottage Fire Department said in a statement that when firefighters arrived the "garage area was fully involved."

Fire officials say they called in two other departments from nearby St Paul Park and Woodbury.

