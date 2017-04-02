KARE
1 injured in shooting outside Minneapolis nightclub

Shooting behind Azul Nightclub

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 6:01 PM. CDT April 02, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - A man was shot multiple times behind a Minneapolis club early Sunday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened at 2:11 a.m. in the rear parking lot of Azul Nightclub in downtown Minneapolis. The victim was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say the adult victim was not cooperative. At this time, they do not know if the shooting was related to the nightclub.

