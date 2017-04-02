A man was shot behind Azul Nightclub in Minneapolis early Sunday morning. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - A man was shot multiple times behind a Minneapolis club early Sunday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened at 2:11 a.m. in the rear parking lot of Azul Nightclub in downtown Minneapolis. The victim was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say the adult victim was not cooperative. At this time, they do not know if the shooting was related to the nightclub.

© 2017 KARE-TV