1 killed in Dakota Co. crash

A Vadnais Heights woman was killed in a crash involving a gravel truck Thursday afternoon. (Photo: KARE 11)

COATES, Minn. - A Vadnais Heights woman was killed in a crash involving a gravel truck Thursday afternoon.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says, just before 1:30 p.m., 87-year-old Wanda Narum was driving westbound on County Road 46 and attempted to turn onto southbound Highway 52. Her car crashed into an eastbound gravel truck.

Narum died at the scene. The driver of the gravel truck was apparently uninjured.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol continue to investigate the crash.

© 2017 KARE-TV