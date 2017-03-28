1 killed in motorcycle crash on I35 near Forest Lake

A fatal motorcycle crash shut down I-35 near Forest Lake on Tuesday. (Photo: Courtesy: MnDOT Traffic Cam)

FOREST LAKE, Minn. - A fatal motorcycle crash temporarily shut down the southbound lanes of I-35 at Highway 97 on Tuesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a motorcycle collided with a semi near Forest Lake. According to the state patrol, a trooper clocked the motorcycle going 120 miles per hour and began pursuit, but lost sight of the bike. When another trooper caught up to the motorcycle, it had hit the back of a semi-trailer and crashed.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was killed. The person's name and age have not been released.

