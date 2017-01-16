KARE
1 killed in Plymouth crash

KARE 11 Staff, KARE 10:40 PM. CST January 16, 2017

PLYMOUTH, Minn. - Authorities say one person died after a crash in the west metro Monday afternoon.

Plymouth Police responded to the intersection of Rockford Road and Northwest Boulevard around 2:30 p.m.

Police were unable to provide many other details regarding the crash but did confirm one person died in the wreck. The crash involved at least two vehicles, one of them a van.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

