1 killed in Plymouth crash

PLYMOUTH, Minn. - Authorities say one person died after a crash in the west metro Monday afternoon.
Plymouth Police responded to the intersection of Rockford Road and Northwest Boulevard around 2:30 p.m.
Police were unable to provide many other details regarding the crash but did confirm one person died in the wreck. The crash involved at least two vehicles, one of them a van.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
