1 man arrested after Minnetonka manhunt

MINNETONKA, Minn. - One man is in custody following an overnight manhunt in a west suburban neighborhood.

Minnetonka police were called to a home in the 14000 block of Bellevue Drive near 494 and Excelsior Boulevard on reports of an assault around 12:20 a.m. Sunday. Police were told the suspect ran from the home on foot before they arrived.

Police began to canvass the neighborhood in a search for the suspect. Minnetonka called in assistance from several neighboring departments including the Minnesota State Patrol who assisted in an aerial search with their helicopter.

The suspect was finally located around 2:15 a.m. by a police K-9 unit and taken into custody.

Police tell KARE 11 he was transported to an area hospital and treated for a dog bite. The identity of the suspect was not immediately available.





