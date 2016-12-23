KARE
1 man dead, 1 man jailed in Cloquet shooting in NE Minnesota

Associated Press , KARE 3:42 PM. CST December 23, 2016

CLOQUET, Minn. - Authorities say one man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Cloquet in northeastern Minnesota.

The Cloquet Police Department says it was called to a home on the Fond du Lac Reservation just before 9 a.m. Friday. Officers found a man inside with gunshot wounds. He died at a Duluth hospital. His name has not been released.

Police say they arrested a 33-year-year-old suspect a short time later near the scene. He's being held in the Carlton County jail.

Police say they don't believe it was a random act, nor do they believe the public is at risk.


