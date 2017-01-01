KARE
Close
Weather Alert 82 weather alerts
Close

1 man dead, 1 wounded in New Year's shooting in Superior

Associated Press , KARE 4:22 PM. CST January 01, 2017

SUPERIOR, Wis. - Superior police say one man is dead and another critically wounded in a New Year's Day shooting.

Authorities say the shooting happened just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday behind a bar. Police responded to a report of gunshots in an alley behind the bar and found a man dead in the alley from an apparent gunshot wound.

Another man was found inside the bar with a gunshot wound to his chest. Police say that man was in critical condition when he was taken to a hospital in Duluth, Minnesota. The man's condition was not available Sunday afternoon.

Authorities are still investigating.  Police say the shooting was not random, and that the suspect and victims had a connection.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories