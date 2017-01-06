1 on 1 interview: P.J. Fleck and Perk

MINNEAPOLIS - P.J. Fleck said that he eats difficult conversations for breakfast and that’s among the reasons he took the head football coaching job at the University of Minnesota.

The 36-year-old was hired on Friday to replace Tracy Claeys who was fired earlier this week.

KARE 11 Sports Director Eric Perkins spoke to Fleck about everything from recruiting to national branding to changing the culture of the Gophers football program.