NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

DECORAH, Iowa - A Minnesota man was killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in northern Iowa.



The Winneshiek County sheriff's office says 25-year-old Justin Vincek of Spring Grove, Minn. died at the scene of the crash around 4:20 p.m. Sunday on a county road.



Authorities say 24-year-old man from Spring Grove, Minn. was driving a sports utility vehicle east at a high rate of speed when he lost control and entered the north ditch. The vehicle rolled several times across a field, coming to rest on its side. The driver and Vincek were ejected.



Another passenger, 26-year-old woman also from Spring Grove, Minn., was able to crawl out of the SUV after the crash. The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital.

© 2017 Associated Press