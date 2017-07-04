KARE
MN man killed, 2 others injured in Iowa rollover crash

Associated Press , KARE 10:07 AM. CDT July 04, 2017

DECORAH, Iowa - A Minnesota man was killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in northern Iowa.

The Winneshiek County sheriff's office says 25-year-old Justin Vincek of Spring Grove, Minn. died at the scene of the crash around 4:20 p.m. Sunday on a county road.

Authorities say 24-year-old man from Spring Grove, Minn. was driving a sports utility vehicle east at a high rate of speed when he lost control and entered the north ditch. The vehicle rolled several times across a field, coming to rest on its side. The driver and Vincek were ejected.

Another passenger, 26-year-old woman also from Spring Grove, Minn., was able to crawl out of the SUV after the crash. The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital.

