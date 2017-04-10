1 shot outside Uptown bar

One person was shot outside Up-Down Minneapolis overnight. (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - Police are investigating a shooting outside a popular Uptown bar.

Officers say the incident happened around 11 p.m. and started as a fight between several people.

The shooting took place right outside Up-Down Minneapolis, a popular arcade bar on Lyndale Avenue South, just off Lake Street.

Police say one man was shot but his injuries are not life-threatening.

No one has been arrested in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Minneapolis Police.

