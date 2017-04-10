KARE
Close

1 shot outside Uptown bar

1 shot outside bar in Uptown

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 11:00 AM. CDT April 10, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - Police are investigating a shooting outside a popular Uptown bar. 

Officers say the incident happened around 11 p.m. and started as a fight between several people. 

The shooting took place right outside Up-Down Minneapolis, a popular arcade bar on Lyndale Avenue South, just off Lake Street. 

Police say one man was shot but his injuries are not life-threatening. 

No one has been arrested in the incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Minneapolis Police. 

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories