1 shot outside Uptown bar

MINNEAPOLIS - Police are investigating a shooting outside a popular Uptown bar.
Officers say the incident happened around 11 p.m. and started as a fight between several people.
The shooting took place right outside Up-Down Minneapolis, a popular arcade bar on Lyndale Avenue South, just off Lake Street.
Police say one man was shot but his injuries are not life-threatening.
No one has been arrested in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Minneapolis Police.
