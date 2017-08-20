10 years later: Remembering the Rushford flash flooding

Flash flooding in Rushford, Minnesota, in August of 2007. (File) (Photo: KARE 11)

RUSHFORD, Minn. - Ten years ago, communities in southeastern Minnesota were swept away by some of the worst flash flooding the state has ever seen.

Seven people died and hundreds more were put out of their homes. Roads and railroad tracks were washed away.

About 20 inches of rain fell in just over a day. Although no one was killed in the small town of Rushford, the community was hit hard.

Flash flooding in Rushford, Minnesota, in August of 2007. (File) (Photo: KARE 11)

While Rushford suffered tremendous losses, the power and kindness of good Samaritans shone through.

On Sunday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar joined Rushford's mayor at the time, Les Ladewig, and others at St. Joseph's Catholic Church to celebrate the volunteers, donors, and all those who have played a part in rebuilding the town.

"Firefighters on the front line, people who had lost their homes still volunteering to help other people," Klobuchar said.

Flash flooding in Rushford, Minnesota, in August of 2007. (File) (Photo: KARE 11)

The 2007 flooding caused $67 million in damage.

© 2017 KARE-TV