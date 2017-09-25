KARE
12-year-old hit by vehicle in Elk River

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 12:23 PM. CDT September 25, 2017

ELK RIVER, Minn. - A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being hit by a vehicle in Elk River Sunday night. 

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Highway 169 at Main Street in Elk River. 

The incident report states a Ford Focus was traveling north on Highway 169 when the boy ran across the highway, in front of the vehicle. The 12-year-old Elk River boy was hit and taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. 

Authorities say he suffered life-threatening injuries. 

Investigators say alcohol is not involved in the accident. 

Elk River Police and the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office are handling the investigation. 

