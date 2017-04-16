124 mph motorcycle chase ends in arrest

(Photo: Thinkstock)

DOVRE TOWNSHIP, Minn. - A high-speed motorcycle chase ended in an arrest on Easter Sunday in Kandiyohi County, according to the sheriff's office.

At about 4:30 p.m., the 2017 Kawasaki Ninja was headed southwest on Highway 23 at County Road 9. Deputies clocked the motorcycle at 124 miles per hour and the driver fled, according to the sheriff's office.

The chase lasted about 3.4 miles. Authorities say the driver was arrested and no one was injured.

