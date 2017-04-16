KARE
Close

124 mph motorcycle chase ends in arrest

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 7:58 PM. CDT April 16, 2017

DOVRE TOWNSHIP, Minn. - A high-speed motorcycle chase ended in an arrest on Easter Sunday in Kandiyohi County, according to the sheriff's office.

At about 4:30 p.m., the 2017 Kawasaki Ninja was headed southwest  on Highway 23 at County Road 9. Deputies clocked the motorcycle at 124 miles per hour and the driver fled, according to the sheriff's office.

The chase lasted about 3.4 miles. Authorities say the driver was arrested and no one was injured.

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories