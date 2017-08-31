13-year-old arrested in Chicago for St. Cloud shooting

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - A 13-year-old boy from Chicago has been arrested after a shooting in St. Cloud that left a 15-year-old boy from Moorhead with a wound to the lower leg.

St. Cloud police say Chicago police apprehended the younger boy at a bus depot and found that he had the firearm that was believed to have been used in the shooting. The boy is being held in a Chicago Juvenile Detention Center pending extradition on possible charges of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and reckless discharge.

The shooting, reported about 11:25 p.m. Monday, happened in the 600 block of 11th Street South, according to Assistant St. Cloud Police Chief Jeff Oxton.

Officers spoke to witnesses at the scene who said several people ran from the area after the gunshot, including a male who was limping. Officers checked the area, but were unable to find a victim or suspect.

At about 11:50 p.m., officers learned that a gunshot wound victim was at a home in the 100 block of 10½ Avenue South. That's when they found the 15-year-old Moorhead boy, who was visiting St. Cloud.

© 2017 KARE-TV