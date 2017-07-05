14-month-old dies from drowning in Maple Grove pool

MINNEAPOLIS - A 14-month-old boy died from a drowning Sunday morning in a pool at a home in Maple Grove.

Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies, Maple Grove police and fire, and North Memorial paramedics responded to a call of an unconscious child in a pool in the 7300 block of Orchid Ln. in Maple Grove around 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

After first responders began medical care, the child was rushed to Maple Grove Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled the toddler's death was an accident.

