Courtesy: Cincinnati Police

CINCINNATI, Ohio - One person is dead and at least 14 others have been injured in a shooting at a Cincinnati nightclub.

Cincinnati police tell NBC News that all 15 victims were transported to four different hospitals after being shot inside the Cameo Nightclub. Police say several of those victims are being treated for life-threatening injuries.



NBC's WLWT reports the shooting started around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. Police told the station that there is no indication the shooting was terrorism related.



Police say hundreds of people were inside the nightclub when the shooting started. Police are now interviewing multiple witnesses at the scene.

Police tell NBC News that the situation is still ongoing at this time and more information will be released when it becomes available.





