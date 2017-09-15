16-year-old Shakopee student killed in crash

One teen is dead and two are critical after a rollover crash near Shakopee Thursday afternoon. (Photo: Shakopee Valley News - Amanda McKnight)

SHAKOPEE, Minn. - Counselors are on hand at Shakopee High School Friday after a 16-year-old student was killed in a crash that also critically injured two others.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office states the accident happened around 3:11 p.m. Thursday near the 13800 block of Zumbro Avenue in Jackson Township, which is on the outskirts of Shakopee.

The vehicle, which had five people inside, was traveling south on Zumbro Avenue when it left the road, hit a field approach driveway and rolled.

Sixteen-year-old JaMason Moffett was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were critically injured and the other two sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say one person was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center and three others were transported to St. Francis Hospital, via ambulance.

"Heavy hearts this morning for the entire Shakopee community and Shakopee High School," reads a post on the Shakopee Public Schools Facebook page. "A tragic car accident took place yesterday afternoon south of town. Five people were involved in the accident. One of our students, Ja’Mason Moffett, was killed in the accident. He was an 11th grader at Shakopee High School."

"Counselors are at the high school today to talk with students and staff who may need support during this difficult time," the post continues. "Our thoughts and condolences go out to Ja’Mason's family and friends. Our thoughts are also with the other individuals involved in the accident as well as their families."

It is a theme echoed by Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen. “It’s always a tragedy when someone is injured or killed in an accident,” said Sheriff Hennen, in a news release. “But the pain is particularly acute when we lose one of our young people, taking with them the loss of their future and their potential, and leaving only grief for those left behind. We can only pray for the swift and complete recovery of those who are currently hospitalized, and for some semblance of eventual peace and consolation for the family and friends of the person who lost their life today.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

© 2017 KARE-TV