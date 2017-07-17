17-year-old found dead on Fridley road

Fridley Police (Photo: KARE)

FRIDLEY, Minn. - The death of a 17-year-old, who was found on the side of the road, is being investigated as a murder.

Fridley Police were dispatched to the scene around 1:12 a.m. Monday on the 7600 block of Meadowmoor Drive Northeast for a "male not breathing."

Upon arrival, officers discovered the teen was deceased.

Authorities say there is evidence of foul play in the teen's death.

Police say the investigation is still very active and in its beginning stages, so not much information will be released at this point.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the investigation.

The teen is said to be a resident of Fridley.

