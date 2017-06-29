19 arrested in human trafficking sting in metro

ST. PAUL - Undercover agents and investigators helped rescue 10 women involved in sex trafficking and arrested 19 people during a two-day sting.
"The subjects believed they were going to meet with a child 13 to 15 years old for sex. Separately, agents targeted online solicitation using multiple social media platforms," the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a statement.
Charges are expected within the next few days.
The BCA, Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Dakota County Sheriff's Office, Plymouth and Fridley police were involved in the sting.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs