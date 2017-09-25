2 adults, 3 kids involved in Mpls. crash

Two pedestrians are injured and three children are being evaluated after a car accident on the border of Minneapolis' Phillips and Powderhorn Park neighborhoods. (Photo: Courtesy Minneapolis police)

MINNEAPOLIS - Two pedestrians are injured and three children are being evaluated after a car accident on the border of Minneapolis' Phillips and Powderhorn Park neighborhoods.

The crash happened on East Lake Street and 12th Avenue South just before 6 p.m. on Monday.

MPD Investigating a traffic crash with injuries on Lake St E/ 12 Av S. EB traffic on Lake St E is closed at 11Av S. Use Alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/iY2fNeNYin — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) September 25, 2017

Police say two pedestrians, a man and a woman, were brought to HCMC with injuries. Police also said three children were being transported to be evaluated.

The crash is under investigation. Eastbound traffic on Lake Street was temporarily closed at 11th Avenue South.

