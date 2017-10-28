2 adults, teen found dead in NW Wis. home

Barron County deputies were called to a home in Chetek and found the lifeless bodies of two adults and a teenage girl. (Photo: WEAU)

CHETEK, Wis. - Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin are investigating the deaths of two adults and a teenager at a home in Chetek.



The Barron County Sheriff's Department received a call from a female requesting help around 9 p.m. Friday. Responding deputies found the three dead inside the home. They were identified Saturday as 55-year-old John Hengst, 55-year-old Brenda Turner, and 17-year-old Natalie Turner, all of Chetek. Natalie Turner was a senior at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School.



Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says all three suffered gunshot wounds but the cause of death can't be confirmed until autopsy results come back. Multiple guns were taken from the home by investigators, and at least one of them had been fired, according to the sheriff.

He insists there's no danger to the public.

The Chetek Alert newspaper reports that Turner and Hengst divorced in August 2016, based on court records. Hengst was Natalie’s ex-step-father, Fitzgerald said.

There were no other reports of gunshots in the area at the time and it was the phone call for help that alerted police. Fitzgerald said he had listened to the recording of the woman’s call. “It’s heartbreaking,” he said. “It’s bad.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and the Chetek community affected by this tragedy,” he added.

