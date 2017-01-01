2 arrested after carjacking, police chase

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two men have been arrested after police say they held a woman at gunpoint and then stole her car.
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Camber Avenue. South St. Paul Police say the suspects led them on a chase that ended when the suspects crashed the stolen car into a squad vehicle.
According to authorities, witnesses saw the men run off to a nearby home. After several hours, one of the suspects surrendered without incident.
The second suspect refused to comply and a tactical team entered the residence and took him into custody shortly before midnight.
There were no reported injuries to the suspects or the officers involved.
