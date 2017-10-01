KARE
2 Bemidji officers hurt in crash with ATV

KARE 9:18 PM. CDT October 01, 2017

BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota State Patrol says two Bemidji police officers were hurt when an all-terrain vehicle crashed into their squad car during a chase.

Authorities say the officers were trying to help with a pursuit of the ATV started by another officer, when the ATV collided with their squad car early Sunday in Bemidji.

The two officers and the ATV driver were taken to a Bemidji hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The patrol says the 26-year-old Bemidji woman who was driving the ATV apparently had been drinking.

