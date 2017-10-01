2 Bemidji officers hurt in crash with ATV

(Photo: Thinkstock)

BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota State Patrol says two Bemidji police officers were hurt when an all-terrain vehicle crashed into their squad car during a chase.



Authorities say the officers were trying to help with a pursuit of the ATV started by another officer, when the ATV collided with their squad car early Sunday in Bemidji.



The two officers and the ATV driver were taken to a Bemidji hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



The patrol says the 26-year-old Bemidji woman who was driving the ATV apparently had been drinking.

© 2017 Associated Press