2 Bemidji officers hurt in crash with ATV

BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota State Patrol says two Bemidji police officers were hurt when an all-terrain vehicle crashed into their squad car during a chase.
Authorities say the officers were trying to help with a pursuit of the ATV started by another officer, when the ATV collided with their squad car early Sunday in Bemidji.
The two officers and the ATV driver were taken to a Bemidji hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The patrol says the 26-year-old Bemidji woman who was driving the ATV apparently had been drinking.
