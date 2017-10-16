2-car crash leaves 1 dead in Balsam Lake

Fatal crash in Balsam Lake on October 14. Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office

BALSAM LAKE, Minn. - One person died in a crash on Saturday October 14 on US Highway 8 near the Town of Balsam Lake at around 5:30 p.m.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office determined that a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling Eastbound on US Highway 8 and collided with a Buick sedan that entered US Highway 8.

The 38-year-old driver of the sedan was dead on the scene. The 16-year-old driver of the pickup truck was transported to a Twin Cities metro area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His father was the passenger and suffered minor injuries.

Alcohol has been ruled out as a factor with the driver and passenger of the pickup truck. Test results are still pending for the deceased driver.

