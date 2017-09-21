2 cases of Legionnaire's disease confirmed at senior facility

Legionnaires' bacteria-Stock Image (Photo: Photographer: Denys Prykhodov, Copyright: Denys Prykhodov, Ukraine Simferopol)

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. - Two cases of Legionnaire's disease have been confirmed at a Maple Grove assisted living center, launching a Minnesota Department of Health investigation.

Authorities say the two cases were confirmed in residents at the SilverCreek on Main facility, which provides memory care, assisted living and independent living services.

The first resident's symptoms began Aug. 22 and the second resident began feeling symptoms on Sept. 12. Both were hospitalized and are now recovering.

The Minnesota Department of Health is working with SilverCreek to identify a possible source of the bacteria and say early evidence points to the building's water system. Still, they say that has not been confirmed.

In response, SilverCreek sent out a statement saying they are taking every precaution to ensure the Legionella bacteria does not spread further.

We are in the process of a full environmental assessment the potential sources with outside experts and public health officials.



Early indications are that the issue is isolated to a small area of the property. As a precaution we have closed the pools on the property and are advising residents of alternative sources of water as well as no showers, and providing bottled water for drinking and oral care.



We will take all necessary precautions, including further water restrictions for residents as advised with the Minnesota Department of Health and Hennepin County. Our precautions are following the Center for Disease Control Guidelines.



At this time we believe the risk to additional residents is minimal, however we are taking many extra precautions to ensure the safety and health of our residents.

MDH says the water issues seems to be an isolated incident -- the city of Maple Grove water meets quality standards, they state.

"Legionnaires’ disease is a type of bacterial pneumonia. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, chills, shortness of breath, loss of appetite and coughing," according to a release from MDH. "Legionnaires’ disease is spread by inhaling the fine spray (aerosols) from water sources containing Legionella bacteria. It is not spread from person to person. Minnesota typically sees 50-60 cases in a year. The last major outbreak took place in 2016 in Hopkins."

