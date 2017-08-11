2 cows shot, killed at Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge

Photo: file

SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify who is responsible for shooting and killing two cows at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge.

Deputies were called to the area near 293rd Avenue Northwest in Blue Hill Township on Tuesday, where they met with a man who said he found a cow and a calf on the refuge that had been shot.

The man told deputies his cattle regularly graze on the refuge.

Authorities say the cows were likely dead for several days, based on the animals' decomposition. The cow was found in a creek and the calf was found about 15 feet away.

Both animals were about a quarter of a mile north of the Blue Hill Cemetery.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators at 763-765-3500.

The investigation continues.

