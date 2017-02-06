2 dead, child injured in crash near Wadena

Stock Image (Photo: KARE)

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. - Two adults are dead and a toddler injured after a head on crash in Ottertail County Sunday afternoon.

The State Patrol says a Chevy Tracker SUV was eastbound on Highway 29 near Deer Creek Township shortly after 3:15 p.m. when the driver of an Oldsmobile approaching westbound crossed the centerline in an attempt to pass another vehicle. The two cars collided head on, killing both drivers... a 63-year-old female from Long Prairie, and the 31-year-old female behind the wheel of the Oldsmobile. That driver's 2-year-old son was injured, but is expected to survive.

The airbags on both vehicles deployed.

Authorities are exepcted to release the names of the victims later Monday.

(© 2017 KARE)