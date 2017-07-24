2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Winona

Winona Police (Photo: KARE)

WINONA, Minn. - Authorities are investigating an incident early Monday morning that left a woman and her boyfriend dead of gunshot wounds.

Winona Police say officers responded to a 911 call from the boyfriend at 3:23 a.m. Monday on the 200 block of Chatfield Street. The man told police he and his girlfriend were fighting over a handgun when it suddenly went off and struck her in the head.

Officers arrived at the scene and attempted to make contact with the man, but heard a gunshot from inside the residence and backed away.

After several attempts to speak to someone at the home, officers entered the residence and found a woman inside, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

They then found the man who called 911, also dead from a single gunshot wound.

No one else was inside the residence, according to police.

They say there is no danger to the public.

The names of both parties are being held until family can be notified.

Winona Police continues to investigate.

