2 dead in fatal house fire near Longville

LONGVILLE, Minn. - Two women are dead following a fire that destroyed a home in northern Minnesota early Friday.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says deputies and fire crews arrived at the home in Kego Township near Longville just after 12:30 a.m. and found the structure fully engulfed. Firefighters immediately began efforts to put down the blaze. When the situation had stabilized first responders entered the home and found two women dead inside, one an 86-year-old from Longville and the other a 48-year-old from Remer.

Both victims were transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsies. They will be identified as soon as family members are notified.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is leading the investigation into the cause of the fatal blaze.

