2 fall through ice on Coon Lake

Two men are recovering after authorities say they fell through the ice on Coon Lake Sunday evening. (Photo: KARE 11)

EAST BETHEL, Minn. - Two men are recovering after authorities say they fell through the ice on Coon Lake Sunday evening.

Anoka County Sheriff's deputies and East Bethel Fire crews were called to the lake around 5 p.m. and pulled the two men from the lake. Authorities say the men were in a boat trying to get their snowmobile that had gone through the ice.

"The ice is extremely hazardous. In fact, a lot of the lake here is already open. The ice is extremely poor and doesn't support people obviously," said Sgt. Eric Herschberger of the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Herschberger said the men were in the water for 10 to 20 minutes and were both sent to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

(© 2017 KARE)