2 found dead in Coon Rapids parking lot

COON RAPIDS, Minn. - Police in Coon Rapids are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a vehicle at a Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police were called to a parking lot at 3395 River Rapids Drive NW. They arrived to find a 22-year-old man from Ham Lake and a 20-year-old woman from Andover inside the vehicle. Both were dead.

Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma and they are not currently searching for anyone related to the incident.

The Coon Rapids Police Department, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the case.

