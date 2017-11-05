2 found dead in Minneapolis home

(Photo: Thinkstock)

MINNEAPOLIS - Police say two people were found dead in a Minneapolis home on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the home on the 2000 block of Polk Street NE at about 3:30 p.m. after a call about someone threatening another person with a gun.

Police say when they arrived they could not make contact with anyone inside, so they set up a perimeter and called the Hostage Negotiation Team. That team was attempting to make contact with the people inside, when they heard a gunshot. Police entered and found a man and a woman deceased.

Police say they are not looking for any suspects. The names of the people involved will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

